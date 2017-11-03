‘Queens Arena’ Hits The Screens 

Asaa

A new TV talk show code named Queens Arena is set to hit the screens this weekend.

Beginning tomorrow on Joy Prime at 11:30, the very first episode is expected to roll out, and it will be hosted by Asaa, also referred to as Mrs Afua Owusu Aduonum.

It is a 30-minute show designed to highlight on lifestyles and challenges of past, current and future beauty queens, as well as women entrepreneurs.

The hostess, a former beauty queen (Miss Tourism Ghana 2014, Second Princess), indicated that the show also aims at empowering young women to strive for excellence in their respective fields of endeavours.

“This show is here to address challenges confronting pageantry and what most beauty queens refer to as unfair treatment by some organisers. Often times, we hear beauty queens cry foul about being denied what was due them and all that. It is also aimed at empowering that young lady who has lost hope in life and wants to give up,” she told NEWS-ONE.

Asaa added, “I believe women were created in a special way, endowed with various talents; and every woman posseses special qualities. I also believe that a story well told has the potential to lift up the spirit of a depressed young woman.”

Fast-growing songstress Sister Afia will set the tone for the maiden edition of the show. She will be talking about her musical career, education, growing up and her aspirations.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum