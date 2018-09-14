Queen Mother Summoned Over Linguist’s Murder

The queen mother of Abura Dunkwa in the Central Region, Nana Afariwa Nyarkoh III, has appeared before the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese District Security Committee (DISEC) to answer questions in relation to the gruesome murder of the chief linguist of the town, Okyeame Kojo Mensah and his wife.

This was after a seven-member committee set up by the chief and people of the town to investigate the death had accused her of masterminding the attack in their report.

The committee further petitioned DISEC, chaired by the District Chief Executive of the area, Madam Felicia Aba Hagan, to invite Obaahemaa Afariwa Nyarkoh III for questioning.

Appearing before the committee, Obaahemaa, who was installed two months ago, denied the allegation levelled against her and vowed to seek redress in court to redeem her tarnished image.

When DAILY GUIDE contacted Reverend Edwin Kojo Sekyi, an opinion leader and spokesperson for Obaahemaa Afariwa Nyarkoh, it came as a surprise to them when the queen mother, who had been in a cordial relationship with the slain linguist, was accused of masterminding the assassination.

He said on the day of the incident, Obaahemaa was away in Cape Coast seeking medical attention.

“Upon hearing the sad news, she came down the following morning to mourn with the family,” Rev. Sekyi said.

Reverend Sekyi said the chief and opinion leaders who wanted to expedite action to enable them bury the deceased persons, set up a committee to investigate the issue to find the person behind the killings.

“It was after their setting that they accused the Obaahemaa of masterminding the attack and therefore sent a petition to DISEC to invite her for questioning,” he disclosed.

He confirmed that the aggrieved queen mother is in consultations with her lawyers to seek redress in court.

Meanwhile, all affected parties have been asked by DISEC to cool down tempers and cooperate with the security agencies in their bid to unravel the mystery surrounding the murder.

The Abura Dunkwa town in the Central Region was thrown into a state of shock and mourning following the gruesome murder of the chief linguist, Okyeame Kojo Mensah and his wife.

Okyeame Kojo Mensah, 48 and Ohemaa Efuah, 42, who was also the queen mother of Ajumako Etumbir, were murdered by some unknown assailants on Sunday, September 2, 2018, in their room.

The family woke up that next morning to find the throats of their kinsmen slashed with a sharp object. They were found lying in a pool of blood in their room. The assailants left without taking anything away from the room.

