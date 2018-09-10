PWDs, Others To Get 30% Govt Contracts – Adwoa Safo

The Minister of Procurement Sarah Adwoa Safo has said 30% of all government contracts will be allocated to persons with disabilities (PWDs), Women and the teeming unemployed youth.

This, she said, will be possible with the rollout of an affirmative policy by the government which aims at giving some leverage to the aforementioned groups in growing their businesses.

Speaking at the maiden Ghana Procurement and Supply Chain Awards in Accra the MP said: “This policy is to ensure that the targeted groups are given opportunities to take advantage of the procurement opportunities and build local industries and capacities. This policy is a 30 per cent policy for companies that are owned by women, by youth and persons with disabilities. This is an affirmative action policy which His Excellency the President [Akufo-Addo] will launch to ensure that all procurement entities ensure at least 30 per cent of all government contracts…are specially allocated for these targeted groups.”

Ms Adwoa Safo further revealed that her outfit is in the process of drafting a document on acceptable ethics and standard for procurement in the country.

She said: “I must say that my outfit has currently set up professional ethics and standards committee, comprising of all stakeholders to properly draft a comprehensive document on acceptable ethics and standards for procurement practitioners.”

“This will be the Ghanaians module and it will be the basis for benchmarking the performance of all procurement practitioners within the country.”

-Starrfmonline