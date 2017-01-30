‘She Put Menstrual Blood In My Food’

Juliette Samuel

A Mississippi woman looking for a late night burger may have unwittingly gotten something extra with her order, after a drive-through worker was accused of smearing menstrual blood and saliva on a fast food order.

Sky Juliette Samuel, 18, was working the late shift at Jack’s Family Restaurant in Columbus, Mississippi, earlier this month when police suspect she committed the unsanitary act.

Juliette Samuel, a mother of a young daughter, had also worked at a Krispy Kreme location just down the road from the Jack’s in Columbus, but no longer works there, an employee there told DailyMail.com, referring other questions to a general manager who was not immediately available.

The incident at the Jack’s Family Restaurant occurred on January 7 around 10:20pm.

A woman from nearby Tupelo, Mississippi, pulled up to the drive-through of the restaurant, located on a state route that runs toward her hometown, witnesses say.

Sources say the woman ordered a Sprite and a Big Jack, the southern fast food chain’s $3.69 ‘signature burger’, which it describes as “a big, juicy beef patty stacked up with pickles, onions, lettuce and tomato.”

But Juliette Samuel, working the drive-through, got in some kind of dispute with the customer, a female co-worker said.

“This woman got an attitude with Sky,” the witness said in a text message later made public on Facebook.

Juliette Samuel responded to the perceived slight by smearing her own menstrual blood on the bread of the burger with a finger, and licking the cheese, the witness said.

The co-worker alerted her mother, Tabatha Hollins, who went public with the accusations after she says Jack’s Family Restaurant dismissed her private complaint to the company.

“We called the store to try and talk to the general manager and they wouldn’t give her the numbers to get a hold of a manager. We then called corporate who again did nothing!!” Hollins wrote on a January 10 Facebook post that has since been shared over 4,000 times.

The public post drew thousands of horrified reactions in the comments.

Samuel reacted to the mounting controversy later on January 10 in a public Facebook comment that has since been deleted.

“Lol S**t Kms!” the teen mother wrote in response to a friend who asked her to explain herself. “The b***h shouldn’t have gotten smart n said all s**t she said over intercom mfs act like they ain’t never did no stupid s**t idgaf about this s**t tbf.”

The comment was followed by emojis sticking their tongue out, grinning, and crying with laughter.

The woman believed to have ordered the tainted burger heard about the accusations and came forward on January 13 to file a criminal complaint, sparking a police investigation.

On January 21, police in Columbus announced an arrest warrant for Samuel on charges of ‘knowingly selling unwholesome bread or drink’, a felony with a potential five-year jail sentence.

Shortly after the announcement, Jack’s Family Restaurants corporate office in Birmingham, Alabama, released a statement saying it fully supported the police investigation and had hired its own third-party investigator, according to The Dispatch of Columbus.

