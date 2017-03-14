PUSAG Women’s Commissioner Assists KATH Children Unit

Bridget Akosah-Antwi (left) making the donation to KATH officials

The Paediatric Unit at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi has taken delivery of assortment of items worth GH¢2,000.

Bridget Akosah-Antwi, National Women’s Commissioner, Private University Students Association of Ghana (PUSAG), made the donation.

She presented boxes of medicines, toiletries, groceries and other items to support young patients on admission at the paediatric unit.

Speaking with DAILY GUIDE, Bridget stated how important it is to show love to the kids, especially during special occasions like Ghana’s 60th independence day celebrations, where they will not feel left out.

Bridget who is the ex-SRC vice president of Spiritan University College at Ejisu stressed that she has plans of doing more charity works in future.

According to her, she believes that there is more blessing in giving than to receiving, so she would sustain her largesse to bring smiles on the faces of the needy.

Bridget assumed the PUSAG Women Commissioner position in June 2016. She stated that her recent display of love for kids at the KATH Paediatric Unit would not be a nine-day wonder, promising to do more.

She pledged to organise a health screening exercise, teaching and mentoring programme at one of the deprived areas in the country in June 2017.

Her donation exercise was supported by ASCOT Pharmacy (Accra), Food for All Organisation (Accra) and PUSAG Senators.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi