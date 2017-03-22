PURC Workers Push For Audit Of Commission’s Financial Account

Nana Yaa Jantuah

The Workers Union of the Public Utility Regulatory Commission (PURC) wants government to cause an audit to be conducted into the Commission’s financial accounts.

The Union is alleging the Executive Secretary Samuel Sarpong, with the backing of members of the Board, has misapplied the Commission’s funds.

PURC Local Union Chairman, Alhaji Abubakari Jabaru, told Joy News they have lost confidence in Mr Sarpong and the Board.

“If we…give out documents to the media, you will be surprised [by the level mismanagement),” he said.

The utility regulator has been in the news for more than a month now after Joy News intercepted some documents detailing questionable transactions.

In one of the documents, the sum of GHC471,000 was transferred into the personal account of Mr Sarpong by the former Head of Finance, Isaac Kofi Hasan.

The money was collected in 2013 and 2015 from utility companies to fund a nationwide public meeting on the controversial review of utility tariffs in 2016.

Mr Kofi Hasan disclosed the directive for the transfer was issued by Mr Sarpong, but he has denied it.

He told Joy News’ Kwetey Nartey in a separate discussion, Mr Hasan gave the advice and carried out the transaction.

But Mr Jabaru said the former Head of Finance is being victimized by PURC management for his disclosures to Joy News.

“We’ve had some level of victimization going on,” he said, saying Mr Hasan has received four separate disciplinary memos.

A memo dated March 16 reads;

“In accordance with the Senior Staff Conditions of Service, you have breached the ethics of the Commission by providing information concerning the business of the Commission to the general public through the electronic media without express authorization.

“By this action, you have engaged in acts that are prejudicial to the efficient conduct of the business of the Commission and have brought the Commission’s image into disrepute which constitutes an offence and renders you liable to disciplinary action.”

In another memo dated March 21, Mr Hasan has been summoned before PURC’s disciplinary Committee.

“In accordance with the 2.4.1(c) of the 2017 Senior Staff Conditions of Service, you have breached the ethics of the Commission by providing information concerning the business of the Commission to the general public through the electronic media without express authorization.”

Mr Jabaru said they are waiting at the right time to make public the wrongs going on at the Commission.

“We called on EOCO and the President to conduct an audit…they should come to conduct the audit and they will find out for themselves,” he added.

-Myjoyonline