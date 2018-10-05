PURC Decides On Tariff Adjustment

The Public Utilities and Regulatory Commission (PURC) says it will take a decision on tariff adjustments on December 9, this year.

This was made known at a meeting yesterday in Accra with representatives of the various utility service providers in the country, with the exception of Power Distribution Services (PDS) Limited, the new entity expected to take over management of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

Dr Simons Akorli, Director of Regulatory Economics and Research at PURC, who gave a presentation on a new template prepared by the commission, called on all stakeholders to present the required data as soon as practicable to enable it plan better on time.

He said stakeholders who would try to cheat the system by giving wrong information would be punished while those who would provide correct information would be appropriately rewarded.

The PURC further gave timelines for its engagement with stakeholders.

The notification for submission of tariff proposals by utility service providers and other stakeholders would take place from 8th October to the end of this month.

The preliminary preview of tariffs by PURC would commence from 31st October to 7th November, while preliminary review of tariff submissions would take place from 7-9 November, this year.

It said the publication of accepted utility tariff proposals is supposed to be done from 9th November to 3rd December while analysis of accepted tariff proposals would take place from 8-9 November, 2018.

By Samuel Boadi