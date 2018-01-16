Punish ‘Corrupt’ Former Agogo Police Cdr. – Queen Mother To IGP

Queen-mother of Agogo, Nana Juaben Serwaa Afrakoma Kusi Oboadum

Nana Juaben Serwaa Afrakoma Kusi Oboadum, Queenmother of Agogo has called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and government to punish or sack the former Asante Akim-North District Police Commander, ASP Samuel Azugu for the worsening security crisis involving nomadic herdsmen in the area.

ASP Samuel Azagu, was transferred after the latest Fulani herdsmen attack on Monday January 8, 2017, during which three soldiers and a police officer were shot in an exchange of gunfire with the herdsmen.

According to Nana Juaben Serwaa Afrakoma Kusi Oboadum ASP Samuel Azugu failed to clamp down on the activities of the Fulani herdsmen because he was being manipulated by the herdsmen and cattle owners at Agogo.



Nana Juaben Serwaa Afrakoma Kusi Oboadum however called on government to investigate all the allegations leveled against the former ASP Samuel Azugu and give him the necessary punishment.

“ASP Samuel Azugu is the cause of our problem. He came here not to clamp down Fulani herdsmen from our community but rather to collect monies from them and protect them. I’m appealing to government to investigate the allegation leveled against the commander and punish or sack him to serve a warning to all police commanders who will come to Agogo” Nana Juaben said.

Nana Juaben Serwaa Afrakoma Kusi Oboadum therefore adviced the new police commander for Asante Akyem Agogo North DSP Joe Appiah to stay away from bribe and deal with Fulani herdsmen without fear or favor.

Nana Juaben Serwaa Afrakoma Kusi Oboadum made this known when Chief of Defense Staff Lieutenant Gen. O. B Akwa and Ashanti Regional Police Commander visited Agogo Community.

-Kasapafmonline.com