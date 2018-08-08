Public Reform Strategy Launched

President Nana Akufo-AddO

Government has officially launched the National Public Sector Reform Strategy (NPSRS) 2018 – 2023.



The NPSRS is aimed at improving public service delivery to private sector players and citizens, over a period of five years, beginning from 2018 to 2023.



Speaking at the launch of the NPSRS in Accra on Wednesday, 8 August 2018, President Nana Akufo-Addo expressed confidence that the reforms “will yield positive results”.



Senior Minister Yaw Osafo-Maafo said government intends to achieve accelerated growth in the country.



He emphasised the importance of public sector reforms and the commitment of government to ensuring that the Ghana Beyond Aid vision is achieved.



“The government’s transformational agenda of Ghana Beyond Aid requires the necessary reforms in the public sector to make it work. The attitude of the public sector in providing service to the private sector must change for better,” he stated.



For his part, Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu commended the move for private sector reforms, but was quick to criticise government for appointing a huge number of ministers and appointees.



According to him, it will be prudent for successive governments to cap the size of government at 65.



Mr Iddrisu also raised concerns about the size of Ghana’s public sector, which he described as “overly bloated” and charged the government to have a review of the situation.



Ministers and their Deputies, Members of Parliament, CEOs and their Deputies, financial institutions, traditional rulers and other key stakeholders in the private and public sector graced the occasion.

-Classfmonline