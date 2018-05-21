PSG Chief Spits ‘Fire’

Nasser Al-Khelaifi

Paris Saint-Germain chairman and CEO, Nasser Al-Khelaifi has taken a swipe at anybody who feels they are bigger than the club, following a 0-0 draw against Caen to end the Ligue 1 season.

In a season that has seen the club beset by transfer rumours and other stories surrounding record-signing Neymar as well as a number of his other teammates who have had their commitment questioned in recent weeks, the Qatari said that PSG always comes first.

Al-Khelaifi told L’Equipe: “Nothing and no single person is bigger than the club — that goes for coach and players. The club comes and always will come first.”

Looking back on Unai Emery’s final campaign in charge, Al-Khelaifi insisted that he was happy with another domestic clean sweep — despite a second consecutive Champions League round of 16 exit.

“I am very satisfied with these four titles,” the 44-year-old said. “We performed incredibly well and did a great job to complete a third domestic clean sweep in four years. Aside the Champions League, obviously, we are very satisfied.

“It takes time to win [the Champions League] and PSG is still a young club. Each year that passes, I grow more and more confident. We gain experience, we learn from our mistakes and so do the players. It takes time, though.

“Missing is respect from the referees — that is a reality. Also, the players must believe more in themselves — I will not stop until we win the Champions League.”