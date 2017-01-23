Proudly Ghanaian: Big Boys Endorse Barimah Shoes

Samples of Barimah shoes. INSET: Yaw Barimah Agyepong Addo talking to the media

A new brand of designer shoes has hit market, attracting a lot of attention.

Formerly known as E-Cash Shoes, Barimah Shoes which was recently launched at the plush African Regent Hotel in Accra has already started making waves, with some high-profile personalities, including the Executive Director of the European Business Organisation in Ghana, Nico Van Staalduinen, Director of Research at the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Dr Richard Agyei, and the Vice President of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) all attesting to the durability of the shoes.

Barimah Shoes which is owned and managed by 35-year-old Yaw Barimah Agyepong Addo is produced in Ghana with international standard.

At the launch, Barimah Agyepong said, “We believe in giving our best to our customers by giving them quality, durable and long lasting leather products.”

“The unveiling of the new brand signifies how strong our products are, giving our customers the value for money and the benefit associated with it.

We aim at reaching the whole of Ghana and beyond with our products and this can be done with the support of Ghanaians. We hope to do more with what we have as a company to make our loyal and potential customers happy,” he told journalist after the launch.

“This event was organised to show forth what we Ghanaians are capable of doing to promote our economy and the nation as a whole; I’m, indeed, humbled by the compliments by the high profile personalities who have endorsed our products after years of patronising our quality shoes and belts which are produced with international standard,” he indicated.