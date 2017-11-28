Protect Consumers’ Interest- Nana Tells New PURC Board

President Akufo-Addo and members of the board in a pose

President Akufo-Addo has charged the newly constituted board of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) to seek the interest of the Ghanaian consumer.

According to him, “One of the most notable functions as seen by most Ghanaians to be effectively discharged by PURC has to do with the review of utility tariffs, most often than not in an upward manner.”

He said “it will appear that the other functions, primarily to do with the protection of the interest of the consumer and the delivery of quality service by utility providers, have been largely shirked by the PURC. This perception can no longer be allowed to fester; it must change.”

The board has Michael Opam, a Technical Director at the Ministry of Energy as its chairman while Mami Dufie Ofori would serve as the Executive Secretary.

Other members are Daniel Owusu-Koranteng, representative of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), Dr Yaw Adu-Gyamfi, representative of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), Ebo Quagraine, representing Consumer Protection Agency (CPA), with Professor Joe Amoako-Tuffuor, Ishmael Adjekumhene, Emmanuel Sekor and Dora Oppong nominated by the President.

The President has since charged the newly constituted board to protect the interests of consumers in accordance with Act 538.”

Apart from that, he noted “in consonance with Section 13 of the Act, I urge you to ensure that where a public utility provider fails to meet any required standard of performance, it is appropriately and dully sanctioned.”

That, he said, was because the Board “has a duty to contribute to the development of a competitive energy sector to drive the industrial and economic development of our country and at the same time ensure that the ordinary Ghanaian has access to efficient and affordable energy.”

President Akufo-Addo said his government would improve the supply and distribution of electricity, saying “we have successfully issued GH¢4.7billion in seven and 10 years’ bonds to settle a portion of the GH¢10billion debt overhang we inherited in the energy.”

He said that the rest of the debt would be settled in the first quarter of the year 2018.

Meanwhile, government has reviewed the tariff setting methodology and cost structure of power production as contained in the 2018 ‘Adwumapa budget’.

He said “it is important in the view of government that we bring relief to the Ghanaian consumer and industry.”

He said members of the board are not subject to direction, control of any person or authority in the performance of their functions.

The Board Chairman, Michael Opam, on behalf of his colleagues, thanked the President for the confidence reposed in them.

“We wish to assure you Mr President and the entire nation that we accept and will work tirelessly to justify the appointment to this position of trust,” he declared.

Going forward, he said “we will uphold the key pillar of the Commission which is rather the onerous task of balancing the interest of investors and consumers in the electricity and natural gas as well water sectors.”

They promised to stop the accrual of further debts and demand greater operational efficiency to ensure high standard of performance from the utility companies to ensure that consumers get reasonable value for their money.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent