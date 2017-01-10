Chairman of the Northern Regional Council of Elders Alhaji Mumuni Musah

The Northern Regional Council of Elders of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the region has urged the President-Elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo to prosecute corrupt officials.

According to them, officials who were found to be corrupt either in the outgoing regime or in the NPP government should be made to face the law.

They were optimistic that the Nana Addo-led administration would truly bring socio-economic transformation to the country and that the implementation of the one village-one dam and the one district-one factory policies will not only create numerous jobs for the youth but also improve the living standards of the people in the Northern Region.

The Chairman of the Northern Regional Council of Elders Alhaji Mumuni Musah said they were confident that the new government’s intention to restructure the Savannah Accelerated Development Project (SADA) to Northern Development Authority (NDA) would facilitate development in the region.

He explained that the restoration of the Teacher and Nursing Trainee allowances, the restructuring of the Non-Formal Education sector, and the allowances for Arabic instructors were demonstrations of Nana Akufo Addo’s commitment to accelerate the socio-economic development of Northern Ghana.

Alhaji Mumuni called on well-meaning Ghanaians and the youth in the region to continue to exercise maximum restraint and sustain the prevailing peace in the region to enable the new government implement its good policies for the benefit of all.

The Chairman expressed their profound gratitude to members of the various structures of the party for monitoring and the high level of surveillance mounted by party agents and foot soldiers on the Election Day.

The Council of Elders commended the leadership of the party in the region led by the Northern Regional Chairman, Daniel Bugri Naabu, Constituency and Polling Station Executives, Parliamentary candidates, and incumbent Parliamentarians for their resilience and hard work that brought glory to the party.

They urged all those who lost in the elections not to relent but cooperate and fully support the President Elect and Members of parliament to fulfill the promises made to Ghanaians.

The elders also thanked the President Elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and Dr. Bawumia and the National Campaign teams for the vigorous campaign they undertook at all levels to win power for the party.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale