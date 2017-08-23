Promote The Local League …Ndoum Tells GFA

Dr. Papa Kwesi Ndoum

Businessman cum politician Dr. Papa Kwesi Ndoum has tasked the country’s football governing body, Ghana Football Association (GFA), to have a critical look at the domestic league by way of publicity.

The Elmina Sharks owner revealed that according the domestic league the needed publicity lies the potential to draw the crowd to the various stadia.

And using his side as an example, he mentioned that promoting Sharks matches ahead of match days have yielded results, and has therefore called on the FA to follow suit.

He indicated that if the FA could give fraction of the attention accorded the Black Stars, the domestic league will be better off and attract the corporate world.

“The Ghana Football Association doesn’t promote the league, the monies that they get from FIFA they must use it to promote the league,” Dr. Ndoum said on Asempa FM.

“It is not all about the national teams, going to FIFA conference and other things. They must promote the local league.

“When Elmina Sharks is about to play a game, from Wednesday we go around promoting the match using radio and TV. Because of that, we do get the numbers at the stadium.

“The Ghana FA must promote the league, players and the teams, and in doing that we can get companies to sponsor the league. Without the numbers at the stadium no company would like to sponsor the league.”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum