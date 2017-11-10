Promo House Rocks Tema With ‘Our Day Party With Lil Win’

Lil Win performing on stage

Kwadwo Nkansah, known in the showbiz industry as Lil Win, last Saturday entertained a large number of school children in and around Tema at the maiden edition of a children’s programme dubbed ‘Our Day Party With Lil Win’, held at the Tema Sports Satadium in Tema.

Organised by Promo House, in collaboration with Boss Nation Music, the programme was used to create awareness on child labour, which remains a threat to children in both urban and rural communities across the country.

Parents who brought their wards to the party could not resist the temptation of having fun at the event, as they took part in fun games in what appeared to be for their kids.

It offered children the opportunity to showcase their talent in a variety of entertainment at the event ground.

The event also witnessed performances from Lil Win, Pope Skinny, Eno, DJ Wobete and 2017 Talented Kids winner, DJ Switch, among others, who interacted with children at the event.

Before Lil Win’s arrival, the children had enjoyed fascinating performances from Pope Skinny, Eno, DJ Wobete and DJ Switch. The children could not hide their joy when they saw him.

Lil Win’s performance saw the children dancing and shouting throughout the programme.

He later distributed educational materials to the children while sponsors gave prizes to winners of various competitions held as part of the programme.