Project Caucus Screens Aged

A scene at the health screening

Project Caucus, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) focused on caring for the aged, has provided free medical care to the aged in the Ashaiman circuit of the Methodist Church.

The charity also had fellowship with the aged and also fed them during the event.

Speaking at the outreach programme, Naomi Chai, Vice President of Project Caucus, stated that taking care of the elderly people in the society is a dream come true for her outfit.

“Our parents, especially the aged, have contributed so much to the grooming and success of the young ones in our society, therefore taking care of their needs and ensuring their healthy is a way of saying thank you to them,” she added.

She disclosed that the NGO had planned to use 21st September each year to provide free medical care and food to the elderly in society.

Ms Naomi said many people usually associate residents of Ashaiman with stealing, armed robbery and other social vices which is demoralizing and highly unacceptable.

She said Project Caucus was founded seven years ago by a group of young people, who were born and bred in Ashaiman and therefore pleaded with the public to stop linking Ashaiman with social vices.

She further called for support for Project Caucus to enable them to expand their operations and continue to organize the annual programme for the elderly in Ghana.