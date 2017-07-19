Professor Glover To Speak At Atuu Festival Of Arts Launch

Professor Ablade Glover

Eminent art scholar and artist par excellence, Professor Ablade Glover, has been invited to deliver the keynote address at the launch of the maiden edition of an event dubbed ‘Atuu Festival of Arts’, slated for August 19 at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Accra, organisers have disclosed.

According to them, the decision to select Professor Glover, who has received several national and international awards, to deliver the keynote address was taken after much brainstorming and consultations with some industry stakeholders.

They added that there will be six special guests of honour at the launch, and Prof Glover as one of the special guests of honour will deliver the keynote address on behalf of all the guests of honour.

The other special guests of honour for the launch are Prof Attukwei Okai, Prof Esi Sutherland-Addy, Prof Kofi Anyidoho, Agya Koo Nimo and Nana Kwame Ampadu.

The festival which is being organised by the Joint Committee of Collective Management Organisations (JCCMOs) is aimed at promoting the diversity and uniqueness of Ghanaian music and culture, tourism, among others.

The maiden edition will have various artists from the length and breadth of Ghana to showcase indigenous Ghanaian culture.

Patrons of the ‘Atuu Festival of Arts’ will be treated to drama and dance performances, musical concerts, visual of arts exhibitions, symposiums, workshops, live musical performances and a host of others.

The festival which will be held annually will also showcase the arts in Ghana and place local creative arts practitioners and their works in the global market.

A number of local and international artists, including event organisers, have been invited to participate in the upcoming event.