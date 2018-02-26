Professor Allotey Laid To Rest

Prof Francis Allotey

President Akufo-Addo and ex-presidents Jerry John Rawlings, J.A Kufuor and John Mahama were among many mourners at the forecourt of the State House who bid farewell to celebrated Scientist and Mathematician, Professor Francis Allotey.

Also in attendance at the pre-burial service on Friday were Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, members of the Council of State and the Clergy.

Academics from various disciplines, members of the Diplomatic Corp and traditional leaders from the Central Region as well as many other mourners also came to pay their last respects to the departed illustrious son of the land.

“He was patriotic and fiercely loyal to Ghana. This was a scientist whose knowledge and service were sought after throughout the world.

“He could have offered his services to other countries for higher financial gain but he chose the country over gain, service to humanity over service to self,” the Environment Science and Technology Minister, Professor Frimpong Boateng stated in a moving tribute he read on behalf of the government.

He added, “Today we pay respect to an icon of learning colossus.

“If we were to do a list of persons for a science and technology hall of fame, there would be no doubt in anybody’s mind that Prof. Allotey would make it to the top of that list.”

The renowned academic died aged 85 on November 2, 2017.

Born in Saltpond in 1932, Prof. Allotey was the first to introduce computer education in Ghana.