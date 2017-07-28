Prof Dodoo Takes Over Ghana Standards Authority

Professor Alexander Nii Oto Dodoo

Professor Alexander Nii Oto Dodoo, a clinical pharmacologist, pharmacist and pharmacovigilante with extensive experience in drug safety, vaccine safety, harmonisation initiatives and the development of norms and standards, now heads the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA).

His nomination as the Executive Director of the GSA was made possible by President Akufo-Addo. He assumed office in June.

As an Associate Professor, Centre for Tropical Clinical Pharmacology & University of Ghana School of Medicine and Dentistry and the Director of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Collaborating Centre for Advocacy and Training in Pharmacovigilance, Prof Dodoo brings a wealth of diverse experience to his new role, he told the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

He has served for many years in leadership positions in a number of organisations and committees.

He is a member of WHO’s Advisory Committee on the Safety of Medicinal Products, as well as the immediate Chairperson of its Global Vaccine Safety Initiative.

He is a member of the Expert Committee on Drug Dependency Disorders and has been supporting regional efforts in harmonisation.

Prof Dodoo has been to a number of African countries to assist their ministries of health in the setting up of safety surveillance infrastructure.

He works closely with the African Union and the African Medicines Harmonisation Initiative and currently heads a NEPAD/AU designated Regional Centre for Regulatory Excellence.

Prof Dodoo served for two terms as the President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH) and for three years as the President of the International Society of Pharmacovigilance, the leading global international scientific organisation for drug and vaccine safety.

Prof Dodoo holds MSc (Biopharmacy) and PhD (Pharmacy) degrees from King College, London, University of London, UK, and University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi, Ghana.

He also spent a year working as a Research Assistant at the University of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, from 1991-1992.

He has a proven record of facilitating long term professional, scientific, technical, and business relationships with both customers and industry luminaries.

He is a Fellow, Ghana College of Pharmacists, Fellow, PSGH, Fellow, West African Postgraduate College of Pharmacy, a Registered Pharmacist with the General Pharmaceutical Council of the UK and a Member, Royal Pharmaceutical Society of Great Britain.

By his new position, he will be responsible for the leadership of driving GSA’s vision to become a model of excellence in Standardisation in Africa and its mission to promote Standardisation for the improvement of the quality of goods, services and sound management practice in industries and public institutions.

Commenting on his appointment, Prof Dodoo stated that his main aim is to build a world-class organisation that is customer-focused.

“I am humbled to be appointed by the president to undertake this critically important role that has the potential to transform industry and commerce in Ghana. I want the GSA to be the leading organisation in facilitating trade and improving business practices in Ghana. I want to champion the president’s call for us to expand intra-ECOWAS trade and create jobs in Ghana by making made-in-Ghana goods the natural choice for everyone,” he said.

Prof Dodoo added that he wants the citizenry to patronise made-in-Ghana products not just because they are made in Ghana, but because they are of excellent quality and represent value for money.

He said the GSA would work with industry to make this possible within the shortest possible time, adding, “The GSA will also work in improving practices in Ghana so that ministries, departments and agencies will have ISO-certification for their practices and procedures.”

“I am thrilled to be part of the GSA team. We have work to do. We have contributions to make in all sectors of the economy, including mining, agriculture, oil and gas, construction and aviation. We have a key role to play in modernising agriculture and commerce. We have a responsibility to protect the health, safety and well-being of Ghanaians. We have so much to do so the hard work starts now,” Prof Dodoo mentioned.

GSA is an agency that regulates standards in the country and ensures that products and services are safe, reliable and are of good quality.

