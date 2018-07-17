Prof Atukwei Okai Passes On

Prof. Atukwei Okai

Renowned Ghanaian poet, scholar, cultural activist and author, Prof. Atukwei Okai, has died in Accra at age 77.

According to family sources, he passed away at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on Friday following a short illness.

Until his death Prof. Atukwei Okai was the Secretary-General of the Pan African Writers Association of Ghana.

Prof. Atukwei Okai won a great number of honours both locally and internationally during his illustrious career, and was awarded the national award of Member of the Order of the Volta in June 2007.

He was survived by his wife, Beatrice, and five daughters.

A statement issued by Prof. Akilagpa Sawyerr on behalf of the Odoi and Okai families confirmed Prof. Atukwei Okai died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra on Friday.

"Prof. Okai was a national icon, a former Government Minister and Secretary General of the Pan African Writers Association (PAWA). Funeral arrangements will be announced later. May his soul rest in peace".