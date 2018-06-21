Procurement: GHȻ 8m Saved In 2017 Alone – Safo

Sarah Adwoa Safo, Minister of State in charge of Public Procurement

In 2017 alone, the government was able to save the nation GHS 800,000,000 through the strict application of the procurement law in single-sourcing and restrictive tendering, Sarah Adwoa Safo, Minister of State in charge of Public Procurement, has said.

Delivering a speech at a media engagement and launch of the ministry’s website in Accra, Thursday, 21 June, Ms Safo said: “Our target is to help Ghana achieve openness, fairness, integrity and value-for-money that will enable us achieve value-for-money in all our public procurements”.

“I believe that with coordinated efforts, we can make tremendous savings for the state which can equally be channeled to other sectors of the economy.

I am highly elated to update you on the programmes and activities in my office and to officially launch our website. The website is intended to create the platform for sharing information on all government procurement policies, strategies, programmes and projects

Ladies and gentlemen, many tend to confuse the role and responsibilities of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) with that of my office. I will take this opportunity to clarify that Public Procurement Authority (PPA) is a regulatory body duly established under the Public Procurement Act, 2003 (Act 663) as amended. It is clothed with the responsibility of implementing our procurement laws, regulations, manuals and guidelines and ensuring that all public entities comply with the various procurement legislations.

On the other hand, my office is mandated to advise the President on Public Procurement matters and formulate concrete policies and strategies on Public Procurement in accordance with internationally acceptable Procurement rules and practices.

Furthermore, the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) under the Act 663 as amended is the singular body legally mandated to grant approvals for the use of single source and restrictive tendering as a method of procurement. This approval power does not lie in me as the minister nor my office.

The Vision of the Office of the Minister for Public Procurement is to build and sustain efficiency in the Public Procurement System of Ghana in accordance with International Best Standards and Practices.

Our Mission is to promote and ensure professionalism in the process and procedures of Public Procurement in order to achieve Transparency, Fairness, Efficiency, Competition, Integrity and Value for Money to support National Growth and Development.

Our Core Values are Value for Money, Fairness, Competition, Openness, Economy, Efficiency, Transparency, Accountability and Ethical Standards, Integrity.

Our Objectives are to;

Harmonise existing government policies and practices on public procurement with emphasis on Efficiency, Transparency and Integrity in the procurement process across Public Entities.

Formulate new Public Procurement Policies, strategies, programme and projects for all entities.

Ensure the application to the rules of fairness, competitiveness, transparency, value-for-money standards and practices for the procurement and disposal of public assets.

Improve relations between the Government and its suppliers, contractors, consultants and service providers in building an atmosphere of trust, transparency and integrity between government and the general public.

Madame Chairperson, in Ghana Public Procurement constitutes about 65% of our budgetary allocations. It is for this reason that the President acknowledged the relevance and role Public Procurement plays in building a strong economy and attaining our goals of “GHANA BEYOND AID”

The President believes that Ghana has the abundance of resources to fully fund our budget without having to rely on foreign aid.

The website to be launched today is the official website of the Office of the Minister in charge of Public Procurement. It shall be the official source of information about the office and procurement activities, programmes, policies and strategies of government on public procurement.

