Procurement Executives To Be Honoured

Akin Naphtal

Instinct Wave is set to honour and celebrate companies, teams, stakeholders and individuals who have excelled in the procurement sector at the first-ever Ghana Procurement Awards.

Slated for March at the Kempinski Hotel, Ghana Procurement Awards (GPA) is first of its kind, which will celebrate outstanding achievements by companies, teams, stakeholders and individuals.

In a press statement, Instinct Wave CEO, Akin Naphtal, bemoaned the lack of recognition of procurement units by most organisations.

“We would like to change this mindset by celebrating, rewarding exceptional talents, teams and organizations that have demonstrated excellence in delivering best practice and innovation in the procurement and supply chain sector in Ghana.

“Procurement functions are now playing pivotal roles in the success of their firms, and by playing such strategic roles; their function has risen to a huge prominence in a highly competitive global business environment,” he added.

In order to be awarded, procurement units are to submit various projects that have created value for the companies.

The categories for the awards are Procurement Professional of the Year, Industry Personality of the Year, Best Collaborative Procurement Award, Best Innovative Use of Technology in Procurement, Most Progressive Public Procurement, Best Supplier & Enterprise Development Project, Excellence in Procurement: Telecom, Excellence in Procurement: FMCG, Best Innovative Use of Technology in Procurement and Best Procurement Support Organisation of the Year.

Instinct Wave has successfully organized the Ghana Information Technology &Telecom Awards (GITTA), Ghana Construction Awards, West African Telecom Summit & Expo, Ghana CFO Awards, MarketingWorld Awards in Nigeria and Nigeria CFO Awards.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri