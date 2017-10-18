Proceed On Leave Directive “Sad, Unfair” – Former CID Boss

COP Bright Oduro

The outgoing Director General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Commissioner of Police (COP), Mr. Bright Oduro says he has been treated unfairly by the Police Service.

According to him, after 29 years of diligent service to the state security, he expected to be treated with dignity and not to be pushed out of the service unfairly.

Mr. Oduro who was appointed as CID boss in January 2017 was asked to proceed on leave on Sunday by the Inspector General of Police prior to his retirement on January 3, 2018.

In an interview on Oman FM, he described the directive as “sad” adding that it is unfortunate that no reason was assigned to the directive.

Mr. Oduro blamed Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Mr Kennedy Agyapong and National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah for orchestrating his removal from post.

According to him, Mr. Agyapong had made a series of allegations on radio, accusing him of protecting and shielding land guards operating in several parts of the capital.

He said, Mr. Agyapong for the past six months, has repeated similar allegations on several media platforms and questioned why he [Mr Oduro] was still at post.

Mr. Oduro added that the Minister of National Security, Mr Kan Dapaah sided with Mr. Agyapong’s radio allegations without giving him a hearing.

“Whoever has taken that decision has not given me a hearing apart from in June thereabout, when I spoke to the deputy Minister of Interior about it, otherwise no one has spoken to me on it,” he said and added his removal was premised on “complete misinformation and peddling of falsehood against him.”

The former CID Boss strongly denied any links to land guards in the country stating that he will not ruin his reputation after 29 years of service to the nation’s police force.

He has also faulted the Police Service for failing to invite Mr. Agyapong to investigate the allegations the maverick lawmaker consistently levelled against despite informing his superiors about the claims.

