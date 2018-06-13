Probe Nyantakyi For ‘Money Laundering’ – Anas Petitions BoG, Others

Kwesi Nyantakyi

Investigative Journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, has petitioned the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Ernest Thompson; the Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Gloria Akufo; Financial Intelligence Center and the Economic and Organized Crime Office, to institute a full scale investigation into activities of embattled former GFA Boss Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Anas wants the probe to focus largely on Mr. Nyantakyi’s stewardship of the GFA and Fountains Savings and Loans Ltd.

The investigative journalist wants Mr. Nyantakyi to be investigated over some money laundering claims he made in his latest investigative documentary titled #Number12.

In the investigative film which has so far been watched by over 8,000 Ghanaians, the embattled former FA boss is seen suggesting to a supposed potential foreign investor, how he can illegally launder money through his [Nyantakyi’s] savings and loans company.

Mr. Nyantakyi made this disclosure when he was explaining to the potential investors that the amount involved in the deal was too huge and so could not be wired through his personal account.

Anas is also asking all the bodies he has petitioned to also probe Mr. Nyantaky for “bribery, corruption and fraud by false presence by abusing his office.”

Background

Kwesi Nyantakyi,who recently resigned as President of the GFA was caught on tape plotting to fleece the FA of sponsorship money while promising supposed investors access to President Akufo Addo for a fee.

He even went ahead to outline a blue print laden with details on how to bribe politicians in strategic positions in a bid to gain control of key projects within the country.

The State has filed a petition to have the GFA dissolved as well as a ten-day interim injunction to enable the State prepare adequately to deal with the rot at the GFA following revelations from the documentary.

The Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) as well as former GFA Chairman, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe, believes the stakeholders of the game should be allowed to play a major role in what should be a restructuring process.

GHALCA on the other hand were seeking permission to set a date for an emergency congress, but have been turned down by the Sports Ministry.

The Attorney General however insists that the FA has deviated from its primary functions and thus must be completely disbanded.

An interim committee to run football in the country has dominated discussions and is expected to be named in the coming days.

Attorney General insists GFA will be dissolved

Meanwhile, the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Gloria Akuffo, has reaffirmed that Government will go ahead with processes aimed at dissolving the Ghana Football Association.

This comes in the wake of several appeals from various quarters for an alternative approach to be employed.

-Citifmonline