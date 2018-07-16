Probe Missing GhC1.4bn Fuel Cash – OccupyGhana

Pressure group OccupyGhana wants the Chief of Staff to probe how the state lost a whopping GH₵1.4 billion in the loss of over 800-thousand metric tonnes of subsidized fuel.

“If true, this is completely unacceptable,” OccupyGhana said in a letter to the Chief of Staff Frema Osei Opare.

“Also worrying is the allegation that about GH₵5.2 million was lost to the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) from diversions of 230 illegitimately subsidized premix trucks,” the pressure group said having reviewed the 2017 industry report of the Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors (CBOD).

It wants those found culpable to be prosecuted.

Below is the full letter

REQUEST FOR INVESTIGATIONS INTO REPORTED PETROLEUM PRODUCT SMUGGLING, RE-EXPORT AND PREMIX DUMPING, UNLAWFUL PROFITEERING, TAX EVASION AND FINANCIAL REPORTING INCONSISTENCY AT BOST.

OccupyGhana® has received and studied the 2017 industry report of the Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors (CBOD). The report, which we believe has been submitted to the Offices of the President and Vice-President as well as Parliament alleges over a dozen infractions and breaches of the law by, and indicts unnamed officials of National Security, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and the Office of the President.

The CBOD alleges losses due to increased smuggling activities along our coasts, under-invoicing, illegal tax and regulatory margins, ESLA under-reporting, Special Petroleum Tax (SPT) transfer pricing, deliberate inefficiencies and illegalities at BOST, unlawful profiteering, tax evasion and export dumping. But what we find even more troubling is the claim that these are happening with the connivance and complicity of officials in the Office of the President, in National Security, and in GRA.

In the interest of the principles of probity, accountability and transparency, we write to request that full scale criminal and highly forensic investigations are conducted into the alleged findings in the CBOD Report. If any persons are found to have engaged in these acts we would urge the prosecution of all criminally culpable elements within the petroleum value chain to the full extent permissible by law, no matter who these culpable elements may be.

Yours faithfully,

Kwaku Segbefia,

For: OccupyGhana

Cc:

Office of the Vice-President

Jubilee House

Accra

The Speaker

Parliament of Ghana

Accra

The Minister

Ministry of Energy

Accra

The Chief Executive Officer

National Petroleum Authority

Accra

-Starrfmonline