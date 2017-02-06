‘Probe Mahama Hajj Board’

A pressure group, Movement for Zongo Youth Against Corruption, has petitioned Vice President Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia to open investigations into activities of the previous Hajj Board under former President John Dramani Mahama.

The group is accusing immediate past Chairman of the Board, Ibrahim Abdul Rauf Tanko of superintending over financial irregularities while in office.

The Hajj Board, under the former National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration, has left behind a debt of GH¢23 million from organising last year’s pilgrimage to Mecca.

Sources in government said Flynas, formerly Nas Air, a domestic and international low-cost airline based in Saudi Arabia, is owed the highest amount out of the larger sum.

Officials of the new government say if the debt is not cleared, this year’s pilgrimage would be hampered, because the airline, which is the country’s first and only budget airline, will not airlift pilgrims.

The airline, which has its head office located at Al Salam Centre in Riyadh, denied Ghana’s neighbour Togo a similar privilege last year, due to that country’s failure to settle its indebtedness.

But President of the group, Alhassan Ibrahim disclosed that the defunct Board left a debt of GH¢23 million, which he believes must be investigated.

The petition, a copy of which has been submitted to the office of National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Shaributu and the Muslim Caucus in parliament, is demanding forensic audit into accounts of the former Board and its 2016 Hajj activities.

Movement for Zongo Youth Against Corruption says it will ensure corrupt officials are brought to book to deter others from engaging in acts financial malfeasance.