‘Probe GFA-Zylofon Cash Deal’

The Concerned Voters Movement (CVM), a pressure group, has called for a probe of the recent contract signed between the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and Zylofon Cash as new sponsors of the Ghana Premier League (GPL).

This, the group’s founder and President Kojo Opoku Razak, indicated would clear any doubts about the decency of the deal.

CVM has taken issues with Zylon CEO’s public opposition to the efforts to dissolve the GFA against the backdrop of the recent worrying developments as per the Nyantakyi Anas issue.

While applauding Zylon for the sponsorship deal, CVM is opposed to the public response to the Tiger Eye expose by Nana Appiah Mensah.

CVM, in its statement, asked why a private investor in the GPL does not support government’s effort to rid the GPL of corruption.

Continuing with its series of questions, CVM asked whether Nana Appiah Mensah still stands by Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi in spite the public uproar against him.

Apart from the sponsorship package, were there any other dealings between Nana Appiah Mensah and Mr. Nyantakyi? That was another question posed by CVM.

It expressed surprise that Zylon after refusing to give out GH¢32,000 to support a charity programme would turn round to dole out so much money to sponsor the GPL for free with no strings attached.

Why did Nana Appiah Mensah and Kwesi Nyantakyi both visit the Jubilee House after the deal was signed and what was the agenda? CVM asked in the statement.