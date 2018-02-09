Prison Officer Jailed 12 Years For Defiling Girl, 15

Lance Corporal Randy Obeng Wiafe Akenteng Francis

A Prison Officer, Lance Corporal Randy Obeng Wiafe Akenteng Francis, popularly known as Abaa, arrested in 2015 for defiling and impregnating a 15-year-old girl in Koforidua in the Eastern region has been jailed 12 years by the Koforidua Circuit Court ‘B’ on Thursday.

The Prosecutor, Emilly Addo–Okyereh, the Eastern regional State Attorney told the Court during hearing of the case that the complainant is a female colleague Prison officer at the Koforidua Prisons while the victim is a 15-year-old who has been staying with complainant since 2013.

Since the victim came to Koforidua the convict had been having sexual intercourse with her.

The Prosecutor explained that, the convict took advantage of the absence of the complainant from the Prison barracks especially anytime she went for night duty or travels, to have sexual intercourse with the victim in the complainant’s bedroom or corridor.

However, on October 9, 2015 at about 1:30am, the convict as usual, sneaked into the complainant’s room and had sexual intercourse with the victim at the corridor again but the victim who couldn’t endure the ordeal raised an alarm.

The Complainant who was around woke up, however, the convict upon sensing danger attempted to runaway but one Sargent who was taking a walk spotted the convict emerging from the room. He was confronted and apprehended but he pleaded for forgiveness, however, his pleas were ignored and a complaint was lodged at Effiduase Police Station.

The Prosecutor, added that, the case was transferred from Effiduase Police station to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) at the Regional Police Headquarters.

Doctors confirmed the act of sexual assaults and indicated that the victim was twelve (12) weeks pregnant on the Medical forms issued.

The convicted Prison Officer, Obeng Wiafe Akenteng denied the offence in a caution statement but admitted the charge statement.

The victim who gave birth in 2016 is currently with her parents at Upper Manya Krobo district.

-Starrfmonline