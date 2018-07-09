Prioritise Kids’ Education’

Joseph Dindiok Kpemka handing over dual desks to Emmanuel Avoka

Deputy Attorney Minister & Member of Parliament (MP) for the Tempane Constituency in the Upper East Region, Joseph Dindiok Kpemka, has asked parents and traditional authorities in the area to prioritise the education of their children since farming alone cannot sustain their families in future.

He appealed to community leaders to create conducive environments for schools to operate in peace and urged parents in the constituency not to leave their children’s education in the hands of government alone.

Mr Kpemka emphasized that education is one sure way to develop the newly-created Tempane District, and he has promised to attract more educational facilities to the area so as to increase the access rate.

The MP gave the advice at a brief ceremony to hand over 1,000 dual desks to the assembly to be distributed to some schools in the district.

Schools in the newly-created district lack furniture and the few schools that have furniture, the numbers are woefully inadequate.

The Tempane District Education Directorate has described Mr Kpemka’s donation as a timely one which has brought a huge relief.

Handing over the furniture to the Tempane District Assembly, Mr Kpemka stated that the inadequate number of furniture in schools in the area came to his attention during the 2016 campaign and he promised to help address the situation, hence his decision to procure the 1,000 dual desks from his share of the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF).

The MP has promised to institute and sponsor an inter-school quiz and sports competitions and a teachers’ award scheme, which will award five female and male teachers.

The District Chief Executive for Garu who is acting as the Tempane DCE, Emmanuel Avoka Asore, promised to create an enabling environment in the district and hoped that community members would do same in their areas to improve on the current state of education in the area.

From Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Tempane