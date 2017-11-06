Princesses Thump Kenya

Black Princess

Striker Priscilla Adubea scored four goals as the Black Princesses posted a convincing 5-0 win over Kenya in a 2018 Women’s World Cup qualifier yesterday.

Priscilla Adubea found the back of the net twice in each half.

An early effort from Helena Obeng gave Ghana the heavy win over their East African counterparts.

Basigi’s charges opened the scoring in the first 10 minutes of the game when Helena Obeng slotted home a beautiful finish in the early minutes of the game before Adubea started her onslaught.

The in-form Ampem Darkoaa Ladies striker doubled the lead for Ghana few minutes after Helena’s opener and added her second and Ghana’s third before the break.