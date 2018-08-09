Princesses Lose Again

Black Princesses of Ghana are technically out of the ongoing FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup after suffering a 4:0 defeat to the Netherlands in their second group game yesterday.

Netherlands moved to within touching distance of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup France 2018 quarter-finals after earning a 4-0 win over Ghana to maintain their 100 per cent start in Group A.

While the West Africans started brightly, it didn’t take long for the Netherlands to get into gear. Two spurned chances could have rocked their confidence, but they didn’t have to dwell on them long, going ahead on 21 minutes.

Three goals in 11 minutes put them in complete control, with Aniek Nouwen’s downward header at the back post getting the debutants rolling on the back of their slender win over New Zealand.

Having netted in their opener, Fenna Kalma made no mistake when put through by the Victoria Pelova, before converting with superbly taken volley to see her move to the top of the chart to join the top scorers.

The pace dropped after the break, with the Netherlands sitting comfortably, but Pelova and Kalma switched rolls as the duo exchanged passes before the former stroked home to add some gloss to Oranje’s victory.

Ghana need a favour from New Zealand against hosts France to keep their hopes of progression alive.