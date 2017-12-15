Prince Harry And Meghan Markle To Marry May 19

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding will be held on Saturday 19 May 2018, Kensington Palace has announced.

The couple confirmed their engagement last month and said the ceremony would take place at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

The Royal Family will pay for the wedding, including the service, music, flowers and reception.

Kensington Palace has confirmed the couple will be spending Christmas together at Sandringham with the Queen.

The wedding will be on the same day as the FA Cup final, which Prince William normally attends in his role as FA president.

The prince and Ms Markle, 36, carried out their first official engagement in Nottingham on 1 December.

Ms Markle, a Protestant, will be baptised into the Church of England and confirmed before the wedding.

-BBC