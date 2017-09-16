Prez Is Expecting Gold …Minister Tells Starlets

Youth and Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah has tasked the Black Starlets to return home from India with nothing but the ultimate.

He told the team after their last training in Prampram that President Akufo Addo expects them (Starlets) to conquer the world after briefing him (Prez) regarding support his outfit has provided to ensure the team achieves success.

The sports chief said “To the Black Starlets, we are proud that you have qualified for the World Cup after 10 years and this is a golden opportunity for all of us to make ourselves proud.

“Your job is to lift high the image of Ghana and make a name for yourselves.

“On our part as government, everything has been put in place to ensure that you go out there, excel and conquer the world.

“The President himself has called me and I have briefed him about preparations made to ensure that you go out there to conquer the world.

“In Africa, you were second and we are proud of you, but in the world you are going to be first. We thank the technical team for reviving the Starlets. The President is waiting for nothing but gold from you,” he charged.

The team flew out of the country last Wednesday and is currently pitching camp in Dubai to fine tune for the tourney scheduled from October 6 to 28.

Ghana, two-time winner of the championship finished fourth the last time they participated in South Korea.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum