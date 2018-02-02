Prez Breached No Law In Suspending Minister – Political Scientist

Dr Bossman Asare

Dr Bossman Asare has dismissed arguments by Bawku Central MP, Mahama Ayariga that President Akufo-Addo acted unlawfully by suspending Upper West Regional Minister.

The Head of Political Science Department of the University of Ghana says the President acted within his mandate since the minister is his representative in that region.

This follows arguments advanced by National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, that President Akufo-Addo undermined the constitution of the Republic by suspending Sulemana Alhassan.

According to Mr Ayariga, President Akufo-Addo should have either reshuffled the minister or dismissed him outright.

“He has to show us specifically under which provision of the Constitution he’s exercising the power to suspend the Minister,” Mr Ayariga told Accra based Citi FM.

But Speaking to Joy News TV’s Flagship AM Show Friday, Dr Asare said the president did not err. He suggested that although the president needed to send a clear message against party vigilantism, the minister needs a fair hearing.

Mr Alhassan was suspended Thursday afternoon by the President after a Joy News report that he played a role in the release of some alleged vigilantes who stormed the offices of the Upper West National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO).

The staff of NADMO U/W has stated they will not return to the offices until the hooligans are rearrested.

The minority in parliament has commended the president for the suspension but have argued that making the deputy minister act in his stead is unlawful.

