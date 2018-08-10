Prez Akufo-Addo Cuts Long Convoy; Provides Bus For Ministers

Information available to Peacefmonline.com indicates that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has put a stop to the long convoy that follows him anytime he goes on tours.

According to our sources, all Ministers, Deputy Ministers, Members of Parliament, Municipal and District Chief Executives who are mandated or wish to accompany the President on his 5-day tour of the Ashanti Region will have to make themselves comfortable in an STC bus provided by the state.

With this new directive, government appointees willing to follow the President on his 5 day tour to the Ashanti Region would not get the pleasure of using their V8 Landcruisers and Pickup trucks.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to commence a five-day working tour of the Ashanti Region today, Friday, 10 August 2018.

President Akufo-Addo will visit the Manhyia South, Asokwa, Nhyiaeso, Bosomtwe, Bantama, Sekyere Central, Nsuta-Kwamang-Beposo, Mampong, Subin, Ahafo-Ano South, Kwadaso, Atwima Kwanwoma and Oforikrom constituencies

Beginning with a courtesy call on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at the Manhyia Palace, President Akufo-Addo is expected to launch the Kumasi Roads Facelift Programme at Atonsu in the Asokwa Constituency and visit the Vesta Oil Factory at Bosomtwe.

He will also inspect ongoing works on the Manhyia-Bantama Asphalt Overlay Project at Abrepo in the Bantama Constituency.

Other engagements will include interactions with the Chiefs and religious leaders of the region, inspection of ongoing construction works of a 1-District-1-Warehouse project at Mampong, cutting of the sod for the construction of the Wioso-Mpasaaso Road Project.

On Monday, 13th August, 2018, President Akufo-Addo will launch the Youth in Afforestation Programme, and also inspect ongoing works on the Trede-Ahodwo Road Project, as well as visit a 1-District-1-Factory Project site in Kaase.

Before ending his tour, the President will participate in the 29th Biennial General Council Meeting of the Assemblies of God Church, to be held at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

The President will end the tour of the region on Tuesday, 14th August, 2018.

-Peacefmonline