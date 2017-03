President Akufo Addo on Saturday night joined boxing lovers at the Bukom Boxing Arena on the evening that saw three Ghanaians claiming three title belts.

Richard Commey, Frederick Lawson and Duke Micah made the nation proud by claiming their respective WBC titles at stake at the Freedom Fight Night.

The fight, which also attracted former president John Rawlings, Hon Isaac Asiamah, Sports Minister and Goodwill Sports ambassador Ray Quarcoo was part of Ghana 60th anniversary celebration.