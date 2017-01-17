What's New
Jerry John Rawlings2

Press Release: Allocation Of Plot To H.E. Jerry John Rawlings

January 17, 2017

Below is the full press release:

PRESS RELEASE
January 17, 2017

RE: ALLOCATION OF PLOT TO H.E. JERRY JOHN RAWLINGS
Our attention has been drawn to information currently in the public domain of communication between The Lands Commission and His Excellency Jerry John Rawlings, former President of the Republic.

As per the content of the said communication a plot was allocated to His Excellency Rawlings for the purposes of the establishment of the Rawlings Foundation.

Upon receipt of the notification His Excellency replied to the said directive and requested for adjoining lands to the said property also for the purposes of the Foundation, which he intends to dedicate to humanitarian, educational, population control, HIV AIDS, health related projects, the preservation of nature and the promotion and preservation of cultural values.

Unfortunately the response dated May 9, 2016 received no reply till 12th December, 2016 when the Secretary to the President, Ambassador Kwesi Quartey discovered the letter ‘misplaced among’ his papers and wrote to the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources to act upon.

No lease agreement was thus reached with the government.
Signed:

Kobina Andoh Amoakwa
(Communications Directorate)

0372972f-3d53-4433-8d54-82765c459812              717617b7-3cfd-4e0c-8d4d-f32baca75ecb

 

a47a394c-39ed-4924-8044-9f5573f5df74        d3c7e7fa-adb0-4726-8ab2-f65febfa67a9

 

eb3daf32-fa6a-4a59-9130-f736ee54cbe9

Tags: