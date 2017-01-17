Press Release: Allocation Of Plot To H.E. Jerry John Rawlings

Below is the full press release:

PRESS RELEASE

January 17, 2017

RE: ALLOCATION OF PLOT TO H.E. JERRY JOHN RAWLINGS

Our attention has been drawn to information currently in the public domain of communication between The Lands Commission and His Excellency Jerry John Rawlings, former President of the Republic.

As per the content of the said communication a plot was allocated to His Excellency Rawlings for the purposes of the establishment of the Rawlings Foundation.

Upon receipt of the notification His Excellency replied to the said directive and requested for adjoining lands to the said property also for the purposes of the Foundation, which he intends to dedicate to humanitarian, educational, population control, HIV AIDS, health related projects, the preservation of nature and the promotion and preservation of cultural values.

Unfortunately the response dated May 9, 2016 received no reply till 12th December, 2016 when the Secretary to the President, Ambassador Kwesi Quartey discovered the letter ‘misplaced among’ his papers and wrote to the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources to act upon.

No lease agreement was thus reached with the government.

Signed:

Kobina Andoh Amoakwa

(Communications Directorate)