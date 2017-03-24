President’s Nominee For Sekondi-Takoradi Mayor Endorsed

Mr Sam at the gathering

President Nana Akufo Addo’s nominee for the position of Chief Executive of Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly, Anthony K.K. Sam, has been endorsed, with 98 per cent of assembly members voting to confirm him.



Mr Sam polled 70 out of 71 votes cast by the assembly members, representing 98.6 per cent.



In his speech after the confirmation on Friday, March 24, Mr Sam said he was aware of the challenges of the area but there still existed “opportunities for our growth and transformation into a world class city”.



He identified waste management and sanitation, poor road network in some parts of the metropolis, congestion at the central business district, drainage problems, education and health issues as areas that would need to be tackled.



He noted: “In the short term, I am going to lead the population, the private sector, the security services and civil groups in a massive clean-up exercise on Saturday 04 April 2017.”



Additionally, he indicated that the assembly would plan and exercise a project of “desilting in preparation for the raining season”.

Mr Sam said as a matter of urgency, they are seeking “funding to repair damaged street lights to ensure people’s safety at night”.



He indicated that “an impressive structure plan for the city” by his predecessors would be considered and he will open consultations with partners and seek approval from the government to implement those parts that in the long term will benefit the metropolis.

-Classfmonline