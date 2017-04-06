President’s Homecoming To Asante

President Nana Akufo-Addo

“The best argument against democracy is a five – minute conversation with the average voter”

Winston Churchill

“People shouldn’t be afraid of government. Governments should be afraid of their people”.

Alan Moore

LAWYER KWADWO OWUSU – AFRIYIE a.k.a. Sir John (Wonnoo krakye) must have been a thorn in the flesh of the NDC. Kobby Acheampong used to call him ‘Kokoo – ase kuraaseni’ to taunt him, and he had vaingloriously accepted the appellation– and so had all of us who lived much of our youthful lives in the village. Now, he is a sophisticated legal practitioner with almost 40years in legal practice, and some of us ‘nkuraasefoo’ have equally become sophisticated, but none of those born after independence would believe we went to school barefooted and combed the forests at dawn for kola-nuts, mangoes, oranges, and leaves for wrapping food—to sell for stipends for school.

In September, 2013, Sir John made public his preferred choice for the NPP leader in the person of Nana Akufo Addo. He said: “Nana Addo will lead NPP even if he is in a wheel chair… the argument of age does not wash…”

On the question of age, he must have had in mind aged African leaders: Robert Mugabe, Zimbabwe, 93years, Beji Caid Essebsi, Tunisia, 91years; Paul Biya, Cameroon, 84years; Manuel Pinto da Costa, Sao Tome and Principe, 80 years; Abdelaziz Bouteflika, Algeria, 80 years; Alpha Conde, Guinea, 79years; Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Liberia, 79 years; Peter Mutherika Malawi, 77years; Alassane Ouattara, Cote d’Ivoire, 75 years; Jacob Zuma, South Africa, 75years; Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria, 74 years. On the ‘rise and build’ tour, Sir John said Nana Addo would ‘rise’ like biblical Nehemiah. When doubts emerged about Nana Addo’s comeback after losing the 2012 elections and also losing the Supreme Court battle, it was statements such as these, depicting blind loyalty and devotion that whipped up support for Nana’s return to the race. Some of us could not be spared for such outbursts. What was in Nana Akufo Addo we saw which other people did not see about the man.

There are people who understand the language of voters, and who know the strategy for campaigning, and Adisa Dagomba is one such. Her actions worked like magic and she got the ‘Kayayei’(female head porters) to switch camp – and they berthed at the NPP. You could call her a ragamuffin or an urchin; she exerted great command over the ‘Kayayei’ and would always speak on ‘Oman F.M.’ to make a case for them. Despite the heavy grounds work he did in forming the NPP Youth Wing in Ashanti, Alhaji Kwasi Yeboah would not take any more glamorous job than the D.C.E. of Kwabre during Kufuor’s time. His boys had done a yeoman’s job protecting the ballot boxes all over the region.

Success has many fathers, but failure is an orphan, they say. It is for these people and others like: Ayisi Boateng (Onipa Nua), Ms Derchie; other personalities and institutions like Ashh F.M., Otec FM, that Nana Addo called at Ashanti first in his planned tour of the regions of Ghana. The presidential votes had been overwhelming for the NPP flagbearer. Afigya Kwabre South gave Nana Addo 50,740 and John Mahama 8,096; Asokwa Constituency gave Nana Addo 56,242 and John Mahama 10,383; Atwima Kwanwoma gave Nana Addo 54,242 votes and John Mahama 8,233; Bantama Constituencygave Nana Addo 51,696 and John Mahama 6,562; Bekwai Constituency gave Nana Addo 51,769; and John Mahama 5,855; Ejisu Constituency gave Nana Addo 51,312 and John Mahama 9,449; Kwabre East Constituency gave Nana Addo 71,112 and John Mahama 15,303; Kwadaso Constituencygave Nana Addo 61,072 votes and John Mahama 7,011; Oforikrom Constituency gave Nana Addo 61, 191 and John Mahama 21,901; and Suame Constituency gave Nana Addo 67,589 and John Mahama 9,648. In the strongholds of the NDC (Volta Region)the highest votes came from Ketu South Constituency with 65,279 for John Mahama and 7,590 for Nana Addo. Bole-Bamboi gave John Mahama 14,039 and Nana Addo 3,647. Thus, the whole nation had voted for Nana Addo, but the overwhelming votes for him had come from Asante.

Nana Addo first went to the Manhyia Palace to pay a courtesy call on Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. He assured the nation: “It will not be under my watch that people will take the law into their own hands…”That was in reaction to comments on the violent attack on the Regional Security Coordinator in his office by the Delta Force. Otumfuo advised the President that the people wanted to see improvements in their daily lives, and would hold the President responsible for any lapses. He further warned the President to be cautious of those around him, so that tomorrow he would not say, like Caesar, “Et tu, Brute?” Nana Addo met the transporters at the Cultural Centre. He first asked them to state their case and he answered appropriately. Of course, the 2017 Budget had had duty on spare parts abolished, and that was expected to boost transportation: what was left included the high insurance bill and the lack of parking space, given the rehabilitation project at Kejetia.

The market women were the next to meet the president at the same venue. They gave voice to their concerns. Later, the President and his entourage of ministers and party executives visited the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital where they inspected the maternity block that had lain uncompleted since General Kutu Acheampong started it more than 40 years ago.

Sunday saw the President attending church services at St Cyprian’s Anglican and the Bantama Ebenezer Methodist Churches. He also visited the Central Mosque. The big rally was held at the Jubilee Park, and it was a lovely sight. Speaker after speaker reiterated the vision of the NPP to ensure progress of the nation. Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, assured the nation that the 2017 Budget had cancelled nuisance taxes that included ‘Kayayei tax’ and duty on spare parts. The ‘Kayayei’ were grateful, and led by their organiser, Adisa, they were at the Jubilee Park in their numbers, carrying pans. The President reassured the nation that the free SHS was on the way, and the Zongo Fund would uplift the Zongos.

The ball to crown the visit was held at Maame Dokuaa’s Beauty Queen Hotel, Santasi. Various drinkables were available for all. The meal was sumptuous. Honourable Osafo Maafo, the Senior Minister, who was chosen as the Chairman for the occasion said he would have proclaimed himself ‘Chairman’ being the oldest person at the dais, if he had not been selected as such. Otiko Djaba, the Gender Minister had not forgotten her heyday in dancing at school. And like Nightingale, she captured the admiration of all when she took the floor with the President. It was the security agencies who had a hard time keeping away gate – crashers. The President would have liked to have all the persons outside trooping in—but that might have compromised his security.

Asantes had demonstrated their predilection for democracy. They had spurned CPP civilian dictatorship and welcomed UP democracy. They had repudiated Kutu Acheampong’s military dictatorship even though Kutu was a ‘local boy’ – Asantes would not give Kutu the blind loyalty. They fought the atrocities of the PNDC, and personalities like Lawyers Appiah – Menka, Kwame Awuah, Mmieh, Obeng – Manu (Snr) sacrificed their time, money and other resources to resist the forces of evil in the PNDC.

To us in Asante, it is ‘ka –bi-ma-me – nka bi’ (Talk, let me talk), not ‘di-bi-ma-me-nni-bi’ (Eat, let me eat). The first hints of democracy; the second smacks of corruption. Whoever will demonstrate democratic proclivities will find Asante a ‘home’, and Nana Addo had come home.

Africanus Owusu-Ansah

africanusoa@gmail.com