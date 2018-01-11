President’s Daughter Hasn’t Abandoned Creative Arts Council – Tourism Ministry

Gyankroma Akufo-Addo

Gyankroma Akufo-Addo, daughter of President Nana Akufo-Addo is still at post as the Director of the Creative Arts, the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry has said.

It said contrary to reports that the president’s daughter is no longer with the council, she is still working with the creative arts body.

The ministry described as false, publications that suggested that Gyankroma Akufo-Addo has abandoned her job.

It noted that, the publications are just a mere attempt by ‘some faceless and mischievous groups or individuals, bent on tarnishing the image of the President’s daughter’.

Sector Minister Catherine Afeku in March last year inaugurated the Creative Arts Council, headed by Mark Okraku Mantey.

Also appointed to the Council was Gyankroma Akufo-Addo, daughter of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and actress Bibi Bright as Secretary.

A report by entertainmentgh.com on Wednesday suggested that the president’s daughter had abandoned her post at the Creative Arts Council.

Read the full statement below:

With reference to your publication dated January 10, 2018, entitled Prez. Akufo Addo’s Daughter Abandons job @ Creative Arts Council, on your online media network www.entertainmentgh.com, has come to the attention of the Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture (MoTAC) which has direct supervision of the workings of the Creative Arts Council.

The Ministry, therefore, wishes to set the record straight because of the mere false allegations by some faceless and mischievous groups or individuals, bent on tarnishing the image of the President’s Daughter in the person of Ms Gyankroma Akufo Addo, who is the Director of the Creative Arts Council.

The publication was engineered clearly on the premise of parochial and vested benefits which are clearly not in the interest of the Creative Arts Council which MoTAC together with the said council is working tirelessly to champion their course, by improving their lot.

The article purported that Ms Gyankroma Akufo Addo has abandoned her official post at the Creative Arts Council and also refuses to show up at meetings relating to the Creative Arts Council held by the Ministry for a number of times, to say the least. This is a blatant lie in the highest order and in any case, if the allegation were anything to go by, the Ministry would take punitive measures to address the issue head-on, rather than sitting on it.

Subsequently, at a MoTAC retreat at Ho sometime in December 2017, The Sector Minister, Hon. Catherine Abelema Afeku, cautioned the various Heads and agencies under her Ministry to eschew laziness and a lackadaisical attitude to help move the aspirations and vision of the President in the improvement of the Tourism industry in Ghana since any deviant behaviour would not be tolerated.

As you may be aware the Creative Arts Sector covers a broader area, and apart from the predominant ones like the Music, Theater Arts, Drama and Fashion, Ms Gyankroma is working very hard to revive the lesser known Creative art areas such as painting, Drawing, Poetry, Beads manufacturing, Textile Designs among several others. If for nothing at all, her efforts need to be commended rather than having her name dragged in the mud.

Therefore, MoTAC is encouraged by the ingenuity of Ms Gyankroma who is trying relentlessly to improve on these areas of Creative Arts, since the Sector has the capacity to turn the fortunes of this country and ultimately better a lot of these hard working Ghanaians who are into these sectors of the economy.

On this note, MoTAC would, however, entreat any individual or a group of persons who would have some qualms in the Tourism Sector to channel it to the Public Relations Outfit of the Ministry to be addressed.

Thanks.

