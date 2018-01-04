President Visits Ghana’s Oldest Medical Practitioner

President Akufo-Addo and First Lady during the visit

President Nana Akufo-Addo and First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo have paid a visit to Ghana’s oldest medical practitioner, Dr Emmanuel Evans-Anfom.

The president and his wife visited the veteran medical practitioner at his residence on Tuesday to wish him a happy New Year.

Dr Evans-Anfom, 98, is one of the most respected medical practitioners in Ghana,having served as a medical doctor for over three decades.

However, he has not been well in recent months, with his illness keeping him on his sick bed.

The president and first lady, therefore, deemed it fit to pay him a visit to find out how he was faring and to thank him for his service to the nation over the years.

“President Akufo-Addo meets Ghana’s oldest medical practitioner,” one of Dr Evans-Anfom’s sons, Nii Teiko Evans-Anfom, posted photos of the visit on his Facebook page while reveling in the moment.

The post was accompanied by the words: “when the president and first lady drop by to wish Ghana’s oldest medical practitioner a happy New Year.”

Many Ghanaians were pleased with President Akufo-Addo’s gesture and praised him and his wife for taking such a step. Others also thanked the president for making time for a ‘national treasure’ like Evans-Anfom, while urging him to lead the way in recognising and honouring national heroes.

Dr Evans-Anfom was not only a medical practitioner but also the author of many books, which endeared him to many people around the world.