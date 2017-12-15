President Tours Eastern Region

H. E. Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo

The President of the Republic of Ghana, H. E. Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo, will embark on a 3-Day working visit to the Eastern Region from the 20th – 22nd December 2017.

A statement signed by Eastern Regional Communications Director – New Patriotic Party(NPP), David Prah said the President will also be honoured with a Citation by the Regional Executive Committee of the NPP on the last day of the visit.

As part of the visit, the President will inspect some ongoing developmental projects and attend a durbar of the Chiefs and people of the Region in his honour.

Source: Peacefmonline.com