President To Review Performance Of Ministers

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to meet his ministers one-on-one from Monday, the Minister of State in charge Monitoring and Evaluation has revealed, in an exercise to assess their performances.

This is also to review the overall performance of the government after a year in office.

Speaking on TV3 during discussions on Thursday’s state-of-the-nation address, Dr Anthony Osei Akoto said he has already prepared his evaluation assessment of the ministers for consideration by the president.

He said he did that in October, 2017.

From Monday, President Akufo-Addo will take the ministers through the assessment report.

It is highly reported that following that exercise will be a reshuffle of the ministerial team.

Dr Osei Akoto said he does not know how the president will act on the content of his report during the assessment.

“The president is the appointing authority,” he said, “so he has his own basis of assessing [his appointees].”

But it appears some of the ministers are not aware of the exercise.

Local Government and Rural Development Minister Hajia Alima Mahama told Johnnie Hughes during the discussions that she is not aware of such an exercise.

