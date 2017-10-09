President Pledges Funds For Net 2 TV Cameraman’s Funeral

The late Mohammed Ashiley Yakubu

President Nana Akufo Addo has promised to cater for all the funeral expenses of the Net 2 TV cameraman who died during the coverage of the gas explosion at Atomic Junction on Saturday, October 7.



The late Mohammed Ashiley Yakubu is also as a member of the President’s Press Corps.



The family called on the President on Monday, October 9 during which Mr Akufo-Addo comforted the family and said he will personally pay for all expenses as far as the funeral is concerned.





In line with Islamic customs and tradition, the late Yakubu will be buried tomorrow, Tuesday, October 9.

