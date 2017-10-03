President Nominates Akim Swedru MP To Be Deputy Agric Minister

Kennedy Osei Nyarko

The Akim Swedru Member of Parliament Kennedy Osei Nyarko has been nominated deputy Agriculture Minister to replace William Quaitoo.

The Speaker of Parliament Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye made the disclosure when Parliament resumed sitting on Tuesday, October 03, 2017.

Quaitoo went down in history as one of the few ministers to have thrown in the towel while in office over intense public uproar, having described farmers from the Northern parts of Ghana “as difficult.”

He has since apologized over his outburst.

Mr. Nyarko is a trained journalist, PRO, advertiser and marketer. He comes from Akyem Awisa in the Eastern region of Ghana.

-Starrfmonline