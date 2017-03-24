President Cuts Sod For New French Embassy

President Akufo-Addo being shown the proposed building design

President Akufo-Addo has expressed satisfaction with the amicable settlement to relocate the French embassy as he cut the sod for the construction of a new embassy at Cantonment in Accra.



The current French embassy shares a wall with the Flagstaff House, seat of Ghana’s government, raising security concerns since the construction of the latter facility by the John Agyekum Kufour administration.



Per the new arrangement, the multipurpose facility is to be built next to the current residence of the French ambassador to Ghana in Cantonment.





The French Ambassador to Ghana, Pujolas François Pujolas, says the building is scheduled to be completed within 18 months.



He was optimistic that the “bilateral relationship between the two countries will be strengthened” as Ghana marks its 60th anniversary, with the French also celebrating 60 years of friendship between France and Ghana.



The embassy was designed by Claude Guyon, a French registered architect, with Micheletti & Co Limited expected to execute the project.

