President Begins 4-Day Tour Of Central Region

President Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo will from Friday, 14th September, 2018 embark on a four-day working visit to the Central Region.

Following trips to the Brong-Ahafo, Western, Volta, Northern, Upper East, Upper West, as well as the Ashanti Regions, the tour is a continuation of the President’s ongoing nationwide visits.

The Central regional tour will see the President visit Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abirem, Cape Coast, Gomoa West, Mfantseman, Agona West and Effutu Constituencies.

Beginning with a durbar of chiefs and people of the Komenda Traditional Area, President Akufo-Addo would pay a familiarization visit to the Komenda Sugar Factory and inspect and commission the Peterfield Citrus Factory also in Komenda under the ‘One District, One Factory’ initiative.

The President will also cut the sod for the establishment of a Tourism Enclave Re-development Scheme in Elmina.

As part of his activities in the region, he will inspect a 300-acre sweet potato farm under the One District, One Factory” initiative at Gomoa Bewadze and commission a 20 Mega Watts Solar Farm at Onyadze in the Gomoa West Constituency.

He would also interact with chiefs and religious leaders at Apam, Mankessim, Nyakrom and Agona Swedru.

In Winneba, President Akufo-Addo would be the Special guest of honour at the investiture and induction ceremony of the 4th Vice-Chancellor of the University of Education, and also commission the largest lecture theatre in Ghana.

The President will end the tour on Monday, August 17, 2018.