President Back From AU Summit

President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has arrived in Ghana from his trip to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where he attended the Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union (AU).



He arrived at the Kotoka International Airport on Wednesday afternoon. He was received at the airport by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.





The summit took place on the 30th and 31st of January, and was preceded by a meeting of the Executive Council, which started on Friday January 27.



The summit was on the theme: “Harnessing the Demographic Dividend through Investment in the Youth.”

-Classfmonline