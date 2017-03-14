President Appoints New CEO For NHIA

Dr Samuel Annor

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Dr Samuel Annor as the new Chief Executive Officer for the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).



Announcing the appointment in a letter dated 10th March, Mr Akufo-Addo said: “Pursuant to section 14 (1) of the National Health Insurance Act 2012, (ACT 852), I hereby appoint you to act as the Chief Executive of the National Health Insurance Authority pending receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the governing board of the Authority, given in consultation with the Public Services Commission.





“I take this opportunity to congratulate you formally on your appointment. Kindly indicate your acceptance or otherwise of this appointment within 14 days of receipt of this letter.”



Dr Annor is a consultant obstetrician/gynaecologist and a partner of Lister Hospital – a leading international Private Hospital. He is the General Manager of the Birim Oil Mill, an oil palm factory at Kade in the Kwaebibrem district of the Eastern Region. He was the first Board Chairman of Ghana Airport Company Limited in 2007.

-Classfmonline