President Appoints 3 DCEs To Fill Vacant Positions In Upper East

President, Nana Akufo-Addo

The President, Nana Akufo-Addo, in fulfilment of Article 243(1) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana and Section 20(1) of the Local Government Act, Act 936, has nominated three persons to fill chief executive vacancies in three district assemblies in the Upper East Region.

The President nominated Emmanuel Abugre Abole, a lecturer, for confirmation for the position of District Chief Executive (DCE) for the newly created Bolgatanga East District Assembly.

Paul Abugri Azumah has been nominated for the Tempane District Assembly, which was detached from the then Garu-Tempane District.

For the Kassena-Nankana West District Assembly, the President has nominated Gerald Atuogya to be confirmed to replace the late Clement Kuyianyim Dandori, who passed away while in office on Friday, February 9, 2018, at the age of 70.

In the past, the Kassena-Nankana West District Assembly had been noted for dragging the confirmation of DCE nominees, as well as the election of presiding members.

In the case of Tempane District Assembly, its Member of Parliament and also Deputy Attorney Minister, Joseph Dindiok Kpemka, will have to pull some strings and get the traditional authorities in the area involved as quickly as possible, to talk with the assembly members, lest they reject the nominee, Paul Abugri Azumah, in round one, like the election of a presiding member for the assembly in the past.

Emmanuel Abugre Abole has failed on two occasions to represent the people of Bolgatanga East in Parliament on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The same dynamics that caused his defeat in the parliamentary elections exist in this newly created district assembly and will require a serious deliberation by the traditional authorities there, as well as the Upper East Regional Minister, Rockson Ayine Bukari, who hails from the district.

NPP’s Regional Communications Director, Randy Agana, has described all three nominees as good “materials” capable of developing their respective areas.

In his view, these three assemblies have what it takes to develop faster. And assembly members will have to work in the sole interest of their electorate, without taking entrenched positions during decision-making sessions.

FROM: Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Bolgatanga